2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Snapped Testing With Underbody CNG Tank

Maruti Suzuki is testing multiple vehicles for its refreshed lineup, including the Baleno and the Brezza. Recently, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been spotted testing in India, that too with an underbody CNG tank. The brand became the first to introduce an underbody CNG tank, with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, launched in September 2025. Upon arrival, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine & Powertrain

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to continue with its existing powertrain options, including a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine delivering 99 hp and 137 Nm of torque, and a CNG powertrain with an underbody setup, as suggested by recent spy shots. Also, reports suggest that the Brezza facelift might also get a hybrid setup. Earlier spy shots have suggested that the Brezza might gain a six-speed manual gearbox. Traditionally, Maruti models have been offered with five-speed manual gearboxes across engines ranging from the 1.0-litre K10 to the 1.5-litre K15.

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2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design & Exterior

Talking about the exterior, the 2026 Brezza facelift's appearance is more or less the same as the current version. The Brezza facelift carries forward the styling with a similar design of the headlamp and the taillamp. The rest of the design details have been hidden under the camouflage. However, we can expect it to have revisions in the design of the bumper and grille for a refreshed appeal. Other notable changes consist of redesigned alloy wheels.

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2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interior & Features

Previous spy shots of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift hint at a larger infotainment display. The current Brezza features a nine-inch infotainment screen, while this new model appears to have a 10.25-inch unit. It is also likely to get an updated user interface. Extensions from the ORVMs indicate the presence of a 360-degree camera system. The existing Brezza is equipped with this feature as well, and the test vehicle might be a higher-end variant.

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