Camera Surveillance, E-Challan Active Around Delhi Airport: See Details

Traffic rules around Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have become stricter with the rollout of a high-tech, camera-based enforcement system. The new setup aims to improve road safety, reduce violations, and ensure smoother traffic movement in one of the busiest airport zones in the country.

Automated E-Challan System Introduced

In a joint initiative by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL-GMR) and the Delhi Traffic Police, an automated e-challan system has been implemented across key roads around IGI Airport. The system is designed to minimise manual intervention and bring more transparency and efficiency to traffic enforcement.

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ANPR Cameras Installed Across Key Areas

As part of the project, 14 high-definition Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have already been installed at important locations. These cameras can read and record vehicle number plates in real time.

Authorities have also confirmed that around 35 more cameras will be added in the coming phase, which will bring almost the entire airport road network under surveillance.

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Violations That Will Attract E-Challan

The new system is capable of detecting multiple types of traffic violations automatically. These include:

Over-speeding

Illegal or wrong parking

Wrong-side driving

Triple riding on two-wheelers

Riding without a helmet

Stop-line violations

Jumping red lights and more

Once a violation is detected, an e-challan will be issued directly-without the need for traffic police to be physically present on the spot.

Where Are the Cameras Installed?

The cameras have been strategically placed at high-traffic and sensitive points around the airport, including:

Central Spine Road

Cargo Terminal area

Rangpuri

Centaur Hotel junction

Aerocity

NSG junction

Terminal 1 exit road

These locations often witness heavy traffic flow and frequent rule violations, making them critical for monitoring.

How The System Works

The process is fully technology-driven. When a vehicle violates a rule, the ANPR camera captures its image along with relevant details. This data is then sent to the NIC (National Informatics Centre) system and integrated with the Delhi Traffic Police database. Traffic officials verify the footage, and once confirmed, an e-challan is issued as per existing traffic laws.

Focus On Safety And Traffic Discipline

Officials say the primary goal of this initiative is to improve road discipline and ensure safer driving conditions around IGI Airport. With continuous monitoring and quick action on violations, authorities expect a significant reduction in reckless driving and smoother traffic flow, especially during peak travel hours.