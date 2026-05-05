Delhi Passenger Overcharged By Cab Driver During Airport Ride, Reveals 'Big Red Flags'

A Delhi resident has claimed that they were overcharged by a cab driver during a ride from the airport to Janakpuri after midnight. The resident said the fare was allegedly 'manipulated' by the driver, which resulted in the fare being increased to Rs 571 from the booking amount of Rs 420, an increase of Rs 151.

"Booked an Uber at around 12:45 AM from the airport to Janakpuri. The fare estimate at booking was Rs 420. By the time I reached, the fare on the app had changed to Rs 571 (same on my phone), so I paid, assuming it was due to normal fare recalculation," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

After checking the trip receipt, the customer found that the trip's ending location had been marked in Gurugram, even though they were dropped off in Janakpuri.

"That means the driver likely changed or manipulated the trip destination in-app to increase the fare while still dropping me at my actual location."

Highlighting the red flags, the customer stated that the person driving the car did not match the profile photo in the app. Additionally, the driver was not using the Uber driver app and simply navigating using Google Maps after asking the customer to feed the location.

"He was not reachable through the Uber calling function and sent his number as a message as asked to call before pickup. The trip record now shows a false drop location. I've reported it to Uber and asked for a refund and strict action."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users pointed out that it was a common scam, especially when someone boarded the cab from the airport.

"Looks like an app problem. Uber fares are usually fixed. Try disputing using the 'fare higher than shown' prompt," said one user, while another added: "We have noticed a slightly different kind of duping in Gurgaon in both Ola and Uber. When the driver starts the ride, the starting location changes to somewhere near the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

A third commented: "This is a very common scam, especially from IGI airport. I always take a screenshot of the trip price when the trip starts. And I keep reminding what the route says, Mahipalpur/NH8. Sometimes they'll get you to go via the Dwarka expressway and make you pay an extra 225 toll. False drop location should immediately be reported."

A fourth said: "Happened with a friend. The travel trajectory on this app was completely different from his actual route. We suspect the driver just gives the OTP to the actual driver with the phone in a different car and that person crosses the toll multiple times or keeps moving around the airport. In our case, a fare of 300 became 980."