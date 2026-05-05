'I Own You Brownie': Ex-JPMorgan Banker Refiles 'Sex Slave' Lawsuit Against Lorna Hajdini

Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan Chase banker, has refiled his explosive claims against Lorna Hajdini, the top executive who allegedly turned him into her "sex slave". The lawsuit appeared on the Manhattan Supreme Court docket again on Monday (May 4) after a brief removal last week. Newly added details include testimony from a family friend who claims to have witnessed Hajdini's intoxicated behaviour in a New York City apartment where he was invited for a threesome.

Rana's friend said he was woken up by the drunk antics of Hajdini in the middle of the night, as per a report in New York Post. As he attempted to go back to sleep, a 'completely naked' Hajdini woke him up and sat on the couch he was sleeping on, lit up a cigarette and begged him to 'join them' in the bedroom. Despite refusing several times, the mystery witness claims Hajdini told him, "you know I own [redacted], so you better come join."

After Hajdini exited the apartment, Rana emerged from the bedroom and shared with his friend how he was being 'constantly harassed' and forced to engage in sexual behaviour with her. The witness also claimed to have spotted Hajdini getting "handsy" with Rana at Kygo's concert earlier that month.

Another anonymous statement, reportedly from the owner of the apartment where the family friend stayed, claims to have witnessed Hajdini kissing Rana's neck on the street in the summer of 2024. Furthermore, in September 2024, the owner allegedly overheard them entering the building, with Hajdini stating: "I own you Brownie."

Hajdini And JPMorgan Chase Statement

After the case went viral, Hajdini issued a statement via her lawyers, denying the allegations, saying she has never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana, who was only referred to as "John Doe" in the original lawsuit.

"[she has] never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place," her lawyers stated.

The bank has also denied his claims, stating that an investigation was carried out and no evidence was found to support the allegations.

"Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims," a JPMC spokesperson stated. "While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.

Also Read | JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sexually Abused 'Brown Boy Indian', Threatened His Career: Report

What Is The Case?

In the lawsuit, Rana allegedly stated that the abuse began in the spring of 2024 after the two started working together. In one of the instances, Hajdini dropped her pen on the floor, next to Doe's desk. While bending to pick the object, she rubbed the victim's leg and squeezed his calf before remarking, "Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players, they get me so wet."

During one of the encounters, the lawsuit Hajdini showed up at the victim's apartment and made sexual advances. She removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts and racially insulted Doe's wife, stating, "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons."

She allegedly forcibly removed Doe's pants and performed oral sex on him against his will. The victim began to cry, but Hajdini scolded him for failing to achieve an erection.

The lawsuit also alleged that Hajdini later admitted to drugging Doe with rohypnol, commonly known as "roofies" or the date-rape drug, as well as 'an erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance', to ensure he could perform during the coerced sexual encounters.