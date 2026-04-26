Swiss Air Flight's Engine Fails, Catches Fire During Takeoff In Delhi, 6 Injured

Six passengers on board a SWISS flight were injured after the aircraft aborted the takeoff run at Delhi airport following an engine fire incident, officials said. The injured passengers have been admitted to hospital.

All the passengers were evacuated on the runway using emergency slides, officials said, adding the flight was scheduled to fly to Switzerland's Zurich.

Flight No. LX147, an Airbus A330, began its takeoff run at 1.08 am when one of the engines failed and a fire broke out, officials said.

"We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330, registration HB-JHK. SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and four infants on board," SWISS said in a statement.

"Shortly after takeoff, just after 1 am local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft. Six passengers currently receiving medical attention, crew unharmed," the airline said.

Visuals of the Delhi airport incident appeared on social media.

Emergency evacuation from Swiss Delhi - Zurich flight LX0147 pic.twitter.com/rvzhCPb3bg — Ishan Jain (@JainIshan316) April 25, 2026

For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided, it said. SWISS said passengers are currently being assisted and local teams are working intensively to arrange rebookings or hotel accommodation for passengers.

"They have received contact cards to ensure we can reach them reliably," SWISS said. "Such a situation is stressful for everyone involved. Our local teams are taking care of our passengers on site and are in direct contact with them. We are working closely with the local authorities."

SWISS said it is determined to fully understand what led to the incident. Its technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and take the next steps.

"At the same time, we are working intensively to find swift and suitable onward travel solutions for all passengers. The safety of our passengers and our crew is always our top priority," the airline said.