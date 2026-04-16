Plane Landing On Wrong Runway To Engine Sucking In Container: Close Calls At Delhi Airport

A SpiceJet aircraft taxiing at Delhi airport collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane on Thursday afternoon, the latest in a series of safety incidents at one of India's busiest airports. The ground collision occurred at around 2:15 pm at Terminal 1.

The SpiceJet plane, which had arrived from Leh, was pulling into the gate when it made contact with a stationary Akasa Air aircraft that was scheduled for a flight to Hyderabad. No one was injured.

This incident comes against the backdrop of several other safety-related events at Delhi airport in recent months.

March 28, 2026: An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Delhi airport following a suspected engine failure

January 15, 2026: An Air India A350 aircraft sustained engine damage after it sucked in a cargo container.

November 23, 2025: An Ariana flight arriving from Kabul landed on the wrong runway at Delhi airport in a runway safety breach.

September 11, 2025: A SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi after a suspected tailpipe fire.

July 22, 2025: An Air India flight experienced an auxiliary power unit fire upon landing at Delhi airport.

In today's incident, the wings of the two planes came into contact. The right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft was damaged, and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air aircraft was hit.

Both aircraft have been grounded.

The Akasa Air plane involved was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating flight QP-1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad. In a statement, Akasa Air said its aircraft had to return to the bay.

"Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest," Akasa Air said in a statement. "In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation. At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."

In a statement, SpiceJet said its Boeing 737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at the Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline.