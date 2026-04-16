SpiceJet Plane Winglet Breaks, Gets Stuck In Akasa Jet It Hit In Delhi

A SpiceJet plane was taxiing at Delhi airport at around 2:15 pm on Thursday when it hit a stationary Akasa aircraft, resulting in a minor collision that resulted in damage to the two planes. No person was injured in the accident.

The right winglet of SpiceJet was damaged and the left-hand horizontal stabilizer of Akasa was hit.

FlightRadar24 playback indicates that the accident took place when the Spicejet aircraft from Leh was pulling into the gate, and Akasa Air's aircraft was pushing back for Hyderabad.

"Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest," Akasa airline said in a statement.

"In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation.

At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline underlined.

