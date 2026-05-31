Video: Moment South Delhi Building Collapsed Like A House Of Cards

A video of a multi-storey building in south Delhi's Saket collapsing and disappearing into a cloud of dust has surfaced.

The building, which had three floors, functioned as a coaching centre with some cafes and offices. Construction work was going on in the upper floor before the building collapsed on Saturday night, killing four.

In the video, some people are seen standing near the building and looking at a spot on the upper floor with dust coming out, indicating something was not right.

Then, in a matter of seconds, the building crumbles and disappears into the ground. The people who were standing near it made a dash toward safety before the video cut off.

The police said a first information report has been filed into the incident. Some injured people have been admitted to hospital.

Rescuers from government agencies and local volunteers worked through the night as they looked for survivors and cleared the debris. They used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, cameras and sniffer dogs to search for those who may be trapped.

The rescue operation ended after all the trapped or missing people were accounted for, officials said. The exact cause of the collapse is under investigation.