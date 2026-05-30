5-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi, Several Feared Trapped

Several people are feared to be trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in south Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said.

The entire multi-storey building collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble, according to officials at the site.

According to police sources, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the building collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Visuals from the site showed the building reduced to heaps of concrete, twisted metal and broken pillars, with debris strewn across the area.

Residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones, trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris.

As fire department personnel and police teams launched search and rescue operations, anxious locals were seen combing through the rubble. The narrow lane and densely built-up neighbourhood witnessed chaotic scenes as residents shouted to clear passage for rescue vehicles and personnel.

Many people used mobile phone flashlights to assist search efforts. No major damage to adjacent buildings was immediately reported.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people who may be trapped. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)