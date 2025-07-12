Advertisement
Several Feared Trapped As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Welcome Area

Four people have been pulled out of the rubble while at least three are still said to be trapped.

Read Time: 2 mins
Several Feared Trapped As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Welcome Area
The building collapsed early morning, around 7am.
  • Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi
  • The collapse occurred at 7:05 am in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area
  • Rescue operations are ongoing with multiple teams involved
New Delhi:

A four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi on Saturday morning and several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The incident was reported at 7 am from Delhi's Welcome area. The rescue operation is underway. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Four people have been pulled out of the rubble while at least three are still said to be trapped.

"We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Locals can be seen helping clear the debris and rescue people, according to the video shared by the news agency ANI.

According to locals, a family of 10 lived in the building.

"Around 7 am, I was in my house when I heard a loud noise and there was dust all over. When I came down, I saw that our neighbour's home has collapsed," Asma, a local, told PTI.

"We don't know how many are trapped but a family of 10 people lives there and three have been rescued," she added.

Several locals were out on their morning walks when the building collapsed. The morning walkers acted as first responders and tried to rescue people before fire officials arrived at the location. 

In a statement, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said a building collapsed in Gali No. 5 at Janta Colony close to Idgah road in Seelampur.

Earlier in April, at least four people were killed and 13 others rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad. An official described it as a “pancake collapse”, in which, he said, the chances of survival are "minimal".

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Delhi Building Collapse, Northeast Delhi
NDTV News
