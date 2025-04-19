4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Mustafabad

At least four people were killed and 14 others rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad in the early hours of Saturday, with several people still feared trapped under the debris, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am, following which rescue operations involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police were launched, senior police officer Sandeep Lamba said.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the Mustafabad area of Delhi, where several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed today, early morning. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/X2sOUP9QLR — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

"14 people have been rescued, and four have died. About 8-10 people are still feared trapped," Mr Lamba told the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, says, " The incident took place at 3 am in the morning. 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...it was a four-storey building...rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped" https://t.co/lXyDvOqwSY pic.twitter.com/F1BTiUZYcp — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Asked about the reason behind the collapse, Mr Lamba said they will investigate it.

The injured have been taken to the GTB hospital.

Rajendra Atwal, the Divisional Fire Officer, said they received a call about the incident at around 2:50 am.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building had collapsed, and people were trapped under the debris. The NDRF and the Delhi Fire Services are working to rescue the people," he said.

The house collapse incident was reported hours after parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Last week, a wall of an under-construction building collapsed during a severe dust storm near Madhu Vihar, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

In a separate incident on Saturday, five members of a family died after a house collapsed during a storm in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.