Amid Row, Bigger Supreme Court Bench To Hear Stray Dog Case Tomorrow

Hours after Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured a relook at the two-judge bench order on moving all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to shelter homes, the matter has been referred to a larger bench, which will hear the case on Thursday.

On the directions of Chief Justice Gavai, a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria will take up the case.

The relocation had been ordered by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on Monday and the issue was raised before the Chief Justice on Wednesday. Seeking urgent listing, Advocate Nanita Sharma informed Justice Gavai that there had been two conflicting rulings on the issue by the Supreme Court and an earlier bench had asked for the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which state that sterilised and vaccinated stray dogs should be returned to the same locality.

In its order on Monday, the bench of Justices Pardiwala and Mahadevan, taking note of the rising incidents of dog bites and attacks, had said all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be rounded up and moved to shelters. The dogs, the bench had said, should be kept at the shelters and not allowed to escape.

"We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest... Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to shelters. For the time being, forget the rules," Justice Pardiwala had said.

"All these animal activists, will they be able to bring back those who have fallen prey to rabies? We need to make streets absolutely free of stray dogs," the bench had remarked.