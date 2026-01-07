Flag Paint, Name Change, Russian Request: What Oil Tanker Did To Escape US

The oil tanker now known as Marinera was seized by the United States on Wednesday in the North Atlantic after a dramatic pursuit lasting more than two weeks. The vessel, formerly called Bella 1, had been trying to avoid US sanctions targeting oil shipments linked to Venezuela, Iran and Russia.

According to the US military, American forces "seized" the ship for violating US sanctions. The Coast Guard boarded the tanker following the prolonged chase, even after Russia had sent a naval vessel to escort it.

This is believed to be the first time in recent years that the United States has seized a Russian-flagged vessel.

The tanker began its journey in Iran and departed the Gulf of Oman in November. It passed through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar before crossing the Atlantic in early December.

The ship was believed to be heading to Venezuela to collect oil at a time when Washington was tightening its enforcement of sanctions on Venezuelan energy exports.

First Confrontation In The Caribbean

On December 21, the US Coast Guard stopped the vessel in the Caribbean Sea. At that point, the tanker was still operating under the name Bella 1.

US authorities said they had a seizure warrant because the ship was not flying a valid national flag. However, the crew refused to allow the Coast Guard to board. Instead, the vessel broke away and sailed into the Atlantic, with US forces continuing to track it.

Flag Painted And Identity Changed

As the pursuit continued, the crew took steps to shield the ship from US seizure. A Russian flag was painted onto the hull, as international law treats ships as being under the protection of the country whose flag they fly.

But US officials said this effort failed because the vessel had not been flying a valid national flag when it was first approached by the Coast Guard.

Soon after, the ship changed its identity. Bella 1 was reborn as Marinera and added to Russia's official shipping registry, with Sochi on the Black Sea listed as its home port.

Diplomatic Pressure From Moscow

Russia then made a formal diplomatic request asking the United States to halt its pursuit of the tanker. According to a New York Times Report, the request was delivered to the US State Department late on New Year's Eve.

Despite this, the chase continued. US authorities maintained that the tanker was accused of violating sanctions and of transporting Iranian oil.

As US pressure on Venezuela intensified, the vessel abruptly changed its route. On December 15, it stopped near the Caribbean and reversed direction, heading back towards Europe.

This came after Donald Trump announced a "complete blockade" of Venezuelan oil tankers.

According to reports, Russia went further to protect the ship. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Russian navy deployed a submarine to escort the tanker.

In the 24 hours before the operation, multiple Western surveillance flights were seen over the vessel. These included aircraft from US bases in Iceland and RAF Rivet Joint and P-8 Poseidon planes from the UK, which are capable of detecting submarines.

Final Seizure In The North Atlantic

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard finally boarded and seized the vessel in the North Atlantic. The US military confirmed the action on X, saying the tanker had been taken for breaching sanctions.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, "The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT - anywhere in the world."

The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT. https://t.co/zJHUDlmBcb — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 7, 2026

Russia's Ministry of Transport said that, in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, “no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states.” It is important to note that the US has not ratified the convention but generally recognises its provisions as customary law.

Why The Ship Mattered?

The tanker is believed to be part of the so-called "shadow fleet" used to move oil for Russia, Iran and Venezuela. It was sanctioned by the United States in 2024 over allegations that it carried illicit cargo for a Hezbollah-owned company. It was owned by Louis Marine Shipholding Enterprises SA, a Turkey-based company accused of having links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Although initial reports suggest the vessel was empty at the time of seizure, Moscow's efforts to shield it have raised questions about why Russia was willing to risk a standoff with the United States at a time when the ties between the two nations are already strained because of the delay in the Ukraine ceasefire.