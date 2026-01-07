US Forces Seize Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker In Atlantic After Dramatic Chase

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the North Sea after pursuing the vessel for more than two weeks. The move comes amid reports that Moscow attempted to protect the ship by deploying naval forces to escort it.'

The US military's European Command posted a statement on X confirming the operation. The statement said that the Justice Department, Homeland Security Department and Defence Department had seized the tanker for violations of US sanctions.

"This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland," the statement read.

The New York Times reported that there were no Russian vessels in the vicinity of Marinera when the US Coast Guard boarded the ship. This averted a possible stand-off between US and Russian forces.

❗️ Military forces, presumably American, are attempting to board Russian-flagged civilian tanker 'Marinera' RIGHT NOW — RT source



RT has obtained first exclusive visual confirmation of the boarding attempt https://t.co/lWf62lN7hH pic.twitter.com/rn9xfLmNxi — RT (@RT_com) January 7, 2026

Russian state broadcaster RT released two grainy photographs showing a helicopter approaching the tanker and said an operation was underway. Reuters, citing two US officials, also reported that American forces were attempting to board the vessel.

Originally called the Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned by the US in 2024. Its name was later changed to Marinera. It had been travelling from Iran to Venezuela. However, it reportedly changed course and headed back into the Atlantic after trying to avoid a US blockade to seize the sanction-hit oil tankers operating near Venezuelan waters.

In the days leading up to the latest move, the ship was closely monitored. Multiple surveillance flights were observed over the vessel, including aircraft from US bases in Iceland. British assets were also involved.

This is not the first time US forces have tried to stop the tanker. In December, the crew reportedly repelled an attempted boarding near Venezuela.

Following that incident, a Russian flag was quickly painted onto the hull, and the vessel was added to Russia's official shipping registry. Moscow then issued a formal diplomatic protest, demanding that Washington end its pursuit of the ship.

Separately, the US Coast Guard has also intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker in Latin American waters, news agency Reuters reported, citing US officials.