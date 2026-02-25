"Don't Paint Us As Delhi's <i>Darinde</i> Couple": Accused In Delhi Racial Abuse Case

Harsh Singh, who hurled racist abuses along with his wife at three Northeastern women living in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, has said they are "ashamed" and apologised to the people of the Northeast. Singh and his wife, Ruby, hit national headlines after a video of them abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh went viral and sparked outrage.

At the centre of the altercation was an electrical installation that the three Arunachal women were getting done at their rented home. During the work, some dust fell into the couple's home downstairs. This started an argument that took a racist turn. Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain made racist and derogatory remarks, calling the three women "momo" and saying they run a massage parlour and are sex workers. Ruby Jain is also heard saying that her husband is the son of a customs officer and a politician.

In the video, the Northeastern women are seen protesting the racist insults that the couple hurled in the presence of police personnel. The video sparked massive outrage, with Chief Ministers and prominent voices from the Northeast demanding strict action against the couple. Delhi Police registered a case under sections relating to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups.

#WATCH | Delhi | Accused Harsh Singh says, "We are showing complete cooperation with Delhi Police and we have complete faith that the police and Indian judiciary stand with us and will clear everything through unbiased investigation... We are definitely ashamed. I am not such a… https://t.co/8uTN5Cgs3d pic.twitter.com/snug3ZFdBh — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026

Harsh Singh has now spoken to news agency ANI and said he and his wife made the derogatory remarks in the "heat of the moment". "We are showing complete cooperation with Delhi Police and we have complete faith that the police and Indian judiciary stand with us and will clear everything through an unbiased investigation. We are definitely ashamed. I am not such a person, but it was in the heat of the moment. We did not intend to do so," he said, his face covered by a mask.

"I want to ask the social media users to listen to both sides of the story. The videos show our reaction. Our property was damaged... the situation escalated after the woman came... Please don't do media trials; the Indian judiciary is above that. I trust Delhi Police will bring the truth to the forefront. We will accept whatever punishment we get, but don't paint us as Delhi's darinde (brutal) couple. We don't deserve this. I am being sent obscene, doctored images of my mother on social media. Our family and profession should not be dragged into this. I am ashamed, and I personally apologise to all the Northeastern people," he said.

Social media users, however, trashed the apology and said the remarks do not reflect a momentary rage, but ingrained racism. Others pointed out how harassment faced by Northeastern people in various parts of the country are part of a pattern and not isolated incidents.

Amid growing outrage, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Development of Northeastern Region, said he was "deeply disturbed by the racial harassment" the three Arunachal women faced.

"A minor residential issue escalating into abuse and intimidation rooted in prejudice is profoundly shameful. Spoke with Hon'ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh, @PemaKhanduBJP ji, and took up the matter with the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Have sought immediate and stringent action. An FIR has been registered and I am assured the accused will be apprehended swiftly. Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount to us," the minister said on X.