US Seizes Another Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In 'Call Of Duty' Style Op

The United States said Friday it seized another tanker that tried to break an American naval blockade aimed at preventing sanctioned vessels from going to or departing Venezuela, the fifth ship apprehended in recent weeks.

Washington has deployed a huge naval force in the Caribbean, striking alleged drug-trafficking boats, seizing tankers, and carrying out a stunning operation to capture Venezuela's leftist leader.

The latest vessel seized was the Olina, which US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said was "another 'ghost fleet' tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil" that "departed Venezuela attempting to evade US forces."

"The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality," Noem wrote on X, saying the Coast Guard carried out the seizure.

Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: “there is no safe haven for criminals.”



In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R.… pic.twitter.com/StHo4ufcdx — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 9, 2026

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the region, said US Marines and Navy personnel also took part in the operation, launching from the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier.

"Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: 'There is no safe haven for criminals,'" SOUTHCOM said in a post on X that included a video clip showing US forces roping down from a helicopter and taking control of the ship.

President Donald Trump said last month that he had ordered a "blockade" of sanctioned oil vessels heading to and from Venezuela, and American forces have taken control of five ships since then, including three this week.

Among them was a Russia-linked vessel that was seized in the North Atlantic on Wednesday in an operation condemned by Moscow, after being pursued by the United States from off the coast of Venezuela.

