"Attacks By Pakistanis": Owner After Shutting Down Indian Eatery In London

An Indian-origin restaurant owner in London has claimed that he has to shut down his eatery after a 16-year run due to a combination of factors, including repeated "disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis." Harman Singh Kapoor, the owner of 'Rangrez' in Hammersmith, London, said he'll be closing the doors of the Indian restaurant next month.

Taking to X, Kapoor wrote, "After 16 unforgettable years, I've made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant in Hammersmith next month."

He listed several factors that contributed to the eatery's closure, including "rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis, and a lack of proper support from the Met (Metropolitan) Police."

"Now it's time for me to dedicate myself fully to activism without distraction. Radicals should keep this in mind: you can disrupt my business, but not my will. I'm coming after you stronger now, with no strings attached. Thank you to every genuine customer who supported us over the years. Grateful always," he added.

After 16 unforgettable years, I've made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month.



Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to pic.twitter.com/FvlUWNAj0y — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) February 23, 2026

Attack On 'Rangrez'

In March 2023, Kapoor alleged his London restaurant came under Khalistani attack after he posted videos on TikTok criticising the Khalistan movement and mocking radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

In one TikTok video, Kapoor said, "Do you think I don't want Khalistan? I want it. But not the way you guys are going about it. Khalistan means pure. You guys are ruining its name."

In another video, he mocked one of Amritpal Singh's aides, who went on Facebook Live a few days prior while fleeing from the police. "Pols aagi pols (police have come)," the aide was heard saying in the video.