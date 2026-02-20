"Whose Card Is This": Pakistan Soldiers Cry In Baloch Custody As Deadline Nears

The separatist militant group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed it has captured several Pakistani security forces personnel, challenging the reported denial by the Pakistani military that the men are its soldiers. The BLA has released a video purportedly showing at least eight Pakistani Army personnel in its custody, as a self-declared deadline for a proposed prisoner exchange nears an end.

The latest footage, released by the group through its media wing, Hakkal, shows detained servicemen displaying their supposed official service identification cards and national identity documents to the camera and appealing to the authorities in Islamabad to help them.

The Video

"How can the army say that we are not their personnel? Whose card is this?" a man in uniform is heard asking the camera, with an ID card in hand.

"Look at my identity card; Pakistan has issued this to me...I request, for God's sake, my father is disabled, and I am the eldest at home. Do not commit this injustice by saying that we're not your personnel," he pleaded to authorities in Islamabad.

"Why did you recruit me if you're going to say that we're not your personnel? Why are you saying the video is fake?" he added.

BLA's Claim

Earlier this week, the rebel group had issued a seven-day deadline to the Pakistani government for a prisoner exchange, warning that the detainees could face execution if negotiations do not take place within that period. The deadline will reportedly expire on February 22.

The group had said that the detainees were captured during what it describes as the second phase of "Operation Herof." The organisation claimed it had already released a few detainees following warnings because they were identified as ethnic Baloch and linked to local police.

However, the remaining detainees, according to the BLA statement, were members of regular units of the Pakistani army, who were kept in captivity and were subjected to proceedings conducted by what it calls a Baloch National Court.

The group has said that if the Pakistani state formally expressed willingness during this period to exchange prisoners of war, these detainees could be swapped in return for the release of Baloch prisoners held by Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan's Stand

Contrary to BLA's claims, the Pakistani army officials have reportedly denied that any of its personnel were missing or in the rebels' custody, dismissing any prospect of prisoner exchange.

The BLA, however, reiterated that negotiations must begin immediately, as just three days are left in the seven-day ultimatum. The rebels also warned that if talks are not initiated within the deadline, the detained personnel could face execution.

So far, neither the Pakistan military nor the Shehbaz Sharif government has issued any official response to the latest video.

The organisation said it had previously offered exchanges on several occasions but alleged that Pakistani authorities had not pursued them and had ignored the lives of their personnel.

Pakistan has consistently rejected the characterisation of its presence in Balochistan as "occupation" and regards the BLA as a terrorist organisation. The separatist group is banned in Pakistan and has also been designated a terrorist entity by several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.