Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI Summit Over India-US Deal

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 saw several top CEOs speak about the revolutionary jump in technology - and also some angry people who took their shirts off in protest against the India-US framework agreement on trade.

People at one of the halls at the AI Summit venue said they heard a crowd shouting slogans outside. When they went to check what happened, a group of shirtless men from the Youth Congress faced them.

Visuals showed the protesters shouted slogans against the government over agreeing to a trade deal with the US. The Opposition Congress has from the beginning alleged India didn't get justifiable benefits from the new trade framework signed with the US.

Congress Jealous, Says BJP

The BJP called the attempt to disrupt the AI Summit the result of the Congress's "jealousy" of the India growth story.

"For the Congress, AI means anti-India," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said. "The Congress has once again proven that INC is actually ANC, or Anti-National Congress. The protesters are not just shirtless, but characterless as well," Kohli added.

As part of the framework of its trade deal with the US, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among others.

The US will, in turn, apply a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on Indian-origin goods under the relevant executive order, covering sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastics and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery.

What Sam Altman Said

If there is one consensus from the massively successful India AI Impact Summit 2026, it would be the call for regulation of artificial intelligence. The latest to endorse this view is ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's chief Sam Altman.

Altman, who addressed a gathering at the Delhi summit yesterday, said the world needs a body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency to coordinate efforts on keeping a handle on the extremely fast development and evolution of AI in nearly every field.

"Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure humanity flourishes... centralisation of AI in one company or country could lead to ruin," Altman said at the event where he was one of the top tech CEOs in attendance.

"This is not to suggest that we won't need any regulation or safeguards. We obviously do, urgently, like we have for other powerful technologies. We expect the world may need something like the IAEA for international coordination of AI," Altman said.

Such a body should be able to "rapidly respond to changing circumstances", he added.