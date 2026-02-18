What Imran Khan's Sisters Said On Asim Munir's 'Lethal Plan' To Kill Ex-Pakistan PM

Sisters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have accused the country's Shehbaz Sharif-led government and the "Asim Munir regime" of plotting a "lethal conspiracy" to kill the jailed cricketer-turned-politician. Speaking to the media, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan specifically named Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of the so-called 'lethal' plan.

Uzma Khan said that during her recent meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail, he told her, "If anything happens to me in jail, Asim Munir will be responsible."

"In the last meeting, my brother Imran Khan insisted that I go out and say one thing, but I said that I would not do it. He had told me that they (military) will kill me slowly, and Asim Munir will be responsible for it. I am now realising that he was right, based on how they (jail authorities) are treating him and what people like the interior minister (Naqvi) are saying," she said, talking about the "Asim Munir regime's" "lethal conspiracy".

Uzma Khan alleged that Pakistan's interior minister Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, was threatening her family.

"Mohsin Naqvi is threatening us; they have tasted blood," she said, threatening to seek retribution if any harm should come to her brother or them. "If anything happens to Imran Khan or to us, mark my words, we will not spare anyone's future generations either."

Aleema Khan also shared updates on her brother's health, saying his eyesight is deteriorating, but he's being denied access to his trusted medical team.

Khan's sister Noreen Khan also criticised Field Marshal Munir for portraying himself as the Islamic world's leader.

"You (Munir) declare yourself the chief of a Muslim armed force, quoting Quranic verses in your speech, but you refuse to abide by them. The nation is wide awake, and the whole world is watching this brutality and inhumane and despicable treatment of Imran Khan.

"This ushers in concerns about Imran Khan's legal rights; it rather underscores the gravity of lawlessness now prevalent in Pakistan under illegitimate and un-Islamic rule. It represents a profound trial of your beliefs, your command, and your impending judgement," Noreen said.

What The Government Said

The new allegations by Imran Khan's family mark a significant escalation in the political confrontation between the former PM's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Shehbaz Sharif government in Islamabad amid growing concerns over Imran Khan's well-being, who has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

The government has, meanwhile, rejected concerns about Khan's health. It appointed a two-member team of doctors, who, after examining the former premier, concluded that his vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9.

However, with corrective glasses, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6. They also reported a reduction in the swelling in the right eye, with its thickness decreasing from 550 to 350 microns, and the report termed it a sign of improvement.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Naqvi also told the media that the government has no intention to "politicise" the matter of Khan's health while blaming the opposition for doing the same.

"The medical report also came forward yesterday, and everything is clear as per it. Neither we nor the government want to politicise this," he said. Naqvi also criticised the furore by the PTI over Khan's health.