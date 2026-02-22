Nissan Recalls Over 640,000 Vehicles In US Due To Issues That Increase Crash Risk

Nissan is recalling approximately 643,000 Rogue SUVs in the United States due to two separate issues that could cause loss of drive power, the New York Post reported, citing the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The recall affects vehicles equipped with a 1.5-litre variable compression (VC Turbo) engine.

A total of 323,917 model year 2023-2025 Nissan Rogue SUVs are being recalled due to potential engine bearing failure, which could lead to engine fires and loss of drive power.

On the other hand, 318,781 model year 2024-2025 Rogue vehicles are being recalled due to broken throttle body gears, which could cause sudden power loss and prevent gear engagement.

According to the report, Nissan dealers have been asked to re-program the engine control software, inspect the vehicle for diagnostic trouble codes, and do a drive test, without imposing any cost to the customers.

The Japanese automaker will notify affected owners via mail in March 2026, it told FOX Business. Meanwhile, the owners can check their vehicle's recall status on the NHTSA website or contact their local Nissan dealership.

Earlier this year, in January, Nissan recalled more than 26,000 model year 2025 Sentra and Altima sedans, model year 2025-2026 Frontier pickup trucks and 2026 Kicks SUVs. The recalls were made because of issues linked to welding of door strikers.

"As a result, the door striker wire loop may have insufficient strength and, in certain cases, could crack and separate from the plate," it said as quoted.