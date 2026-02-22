Mahindra XUV 7XO Rivalling MG Starlight Snapped Testing In India

MG has been steadily expanding its SUV portfolio in India, and the recent unveiling of the Majestor was a clear signal of its ambitions. Although pricing details for the Majestor are yet to be disclosed, the company has already outlined its features and future roadmap, which includes the introduction of a hybrid SUV by 2027. Just days after the Majestor reveal, MG has now begun testing another model on Indian roads. Expected to be called the Starlight 560, this upcoming SUV is positioned as a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

The Starlight 560 appears larger than typical midsize SUVs, placing it closer to the 4.5-metre to 4.8-metre category. Even under heavy camouflage, certain design cues stand out. The SUV carries a bold, upright stance with a wide road presence. Its squared-off front fascia is complemented by a split headlamp arrangement, where slim upper lighting elements add a modern touch. Large alloy wheels further enhance its proportions, while the rear features a connected LED tail-light signature. A strong shoulder line and boxy silhouette give the vehicle a muscular character that aligns with contemporary SUV trends.

While MG has not yet revealed the interior for the India-spec model, global versions already provide a clear idea of what to expect. Dimensionally, the Starlight matches the XUV 7XO closely, but it edges ahead with a wheelbase that is 60 mm longer. This extended wheelbase translates into more cabin space, improving practicality and comfort for passengers.

Feature expectations are high, with MG likely to equip the Starlight 560 with advanced driver assistance systems, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large 12.8-inch infotainment display. Convenience features such as a 360-degree camera and premium cabin materials are also anticipated, positioning the SUV as a strong contender in its segment.

Powertrain options are expected to include both a pure electric variant and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The hybrid version, in particular, could prove appealing in India. The global spec MG Starlight suggests outputs of around 197 bhp and 230 Nm, which would provide a balanced mix of performance and efficiency.

The recent sighting of the heavily camouflaged test mule near MG's Halol facility strongly indicates that local road trials and validation have begun. This aligns with MG's broader strategy of expanding and reconfiguring its Gujarat plant to support upcoming models, particularly those in the new energy vehicle (NEV) category. The facility is being adapted to handle flexible architectures, ensuring it can accommodate multiple types of powertrains.