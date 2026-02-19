Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the full price list of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, in India after unveiling it earlier and the gradually revealing the prices. This mid-size electric SUV enters a competitive segment where battery-as-a-service (BaaS) options from Maruti Suzuki and MG make ownership more affordable upfront compared to rivals like Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. Here's a price comparison of the vehicle with its rivals in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara brings BaaS with prices from Rs 10.99 to Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The 49 kWh battery costs Rs 3.99 per km rental and offers 440 km range, while the 61 kWh version is Rs 4.39 per km for 543 km. Full ownership pricing sits at Rs 15.99 to Rs 20.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Full Price List Out; Here's What Electric SUV Costs Without BaaS

Price Overview

Model BaaS Price (Lakh ex-sh) Battery Rental Normal Price (Lakh ex-sh) Battery (kWh) Range (km) Maruti eVitara 10.99-14.51 3.99-4.39/km 15.99-20.01 49-61 440-543 MG Windsor EV 9.99-13.99 3.9-4.5/km 14-18.5 38-52.9 332-449 Mahindra BE 6 - - 18.9-27.65 59-79 557-683 Hyundai Creta Electric - - 17.99-24.7 42-51.4 420-510

MG Windsor EV

One of India's top-selling electric cars, the Windsor EV leads with BaaS at Rs 9.99 to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Rentals range from Rs 3.9-4.5 per km for its 38-52.9 kWh batteries, delivering 332 to 449 km range. Non-BaaS versions cost Rs 14 to Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Facelift Launching Tomorrow - Here's What We Know So Far

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra's BE 6 skips BaaS, priced at Rs 18.9 to Rs 27.65 lakh (ex-showroom) with a large battery around 59 kWh in some configs, it offers a range of 548 km. Meanwhile, the bigger 79 kWh battery pack offers a range of 683 km on a single charge. It promises a strong range and is unique with rear-wheel drive, appealing to performance seekers.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric, based on India's popular SUV, starts at Rs 17.99 lakh up to 24.7 lakh ex-showroom without BaaS. Its 42 kWh battery gives 420 km range, while the 51.4 kWh hits 510 km.