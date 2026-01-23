Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 For Daily Office Commutes

Royal Enfield has squeezed every bit of potential from the J-Series platform, spawning a whole family of bikes for different vibes. The Hunter 350? It stands out as the lightest, most urban-ready, and peppiest of them all. Naturally, these qualities put it directly on the wishlists of folks needing a partner for daily commutes, a "workhorse" if you will. Curious how it holds up? We rode it on our familiar office route, day in and day out. Hey, nothing tests a machine like your everyday playground, right?

J-Series Thump

During our daily runs on the test loop, primarily along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Hunter 350's heart remained composed. The low-end torque allowed for smooth overtaking of buses at speeds over 80 km/h in fourth gear without breaking a sweat. However, reaching speeds of 100 km/h or more required some effort, and that's when the vibrations started to meekly greet the rider. If you prefer not to ride fast and enjoy a comfortable cruising speed of around or below 70 km/h, you are in luck, because that's the sweet spot for the machine.

No office commute is complete without dealing with crawling stop-and-go traffic, and this is where the Hunter exceeds expectations. The light clutch makes it easy for your palm muscles during prolonged use. Talking about traffic, if you enjoy the thump of an RE engine, the throaty exhaust will tempt you to rev when idling in traffic.

Ride & Handling

Telescopic forks (41mm) and twin gas-charged shocks (dual, preload adjustable) have improved significantly over the previous MY. The setup makes the ride relatively softer; it's not jarring, but not extremely soft either. Additionally, the ride is planted on undulating highways, and the 140-section rear tyre aids lean angle to give the rider confidence while cornering or at roundabouts. The U-turns in tight alleys are easy with lots of room for the handle's movement.

Stopping Power

The 300 mm front disc brake with twin piston caliper and 270 mm rear disc are good at their job when needed in an urban setting. When riding at a higher speed, the front brake gives you a good initial bite, but with progression leaves you asking more, and the stopping power remains linear when it should increase.

Features

The semi-digital console features a speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, and service reminder, all of which are clearly visible even under a bright sun. The analog tachometer adds a touch of classic RE charm. The Tripper navigation system, which connects via Bluetooth through the Royal Enfield app, provides turn-by-turn directions on the screen, making it easy to reroute around traffic jams.

Real-World Mileage

The number that matters the most during daily commutes lingers around 32-34 kmpl in mixed city-highways with merciless riding. The numbers do increase a bit when maintaining pace.

Hunter's Urban Design Edge

Weighing 181 kg, the Hunter 350 is the lightest bike in its family on paper and certainly looks the part compared to its cousins. With a metallic fuel tank, a round headlamp, and RE genes, this bike is pleasant to the eyes every time you turn your head in its direction. The paint scheme and graphics are bonuses; they do a decent job of hiding micro scratches and handling dust well. A quick wipe before your ride keeps it looking clean. However, the black engine does require thorough wipe-downs after a dusty commute.

Ergonomic Embrace

The neutral, upright posture, combined with the seat that forms a balance between soft and firm, is ideal for rides lasting 1 to 2 hours. Riders won't experience numb wrists or sore backs, even after navigating peak-hour crowds. The footpeg positioning is comfortable for riders approximately 5 feet 9 inches, and the wide handlebars enhance control during weaving. The pillion seat is adequate for short trips, featuring a grab rail and modest padding, but long commutes would benefit from a backrest.

Final Call

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 nails daily office commutes with peppy torque and effortless practicality. Not flawless, but at its starting price of Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), it's the best the J-Series family has to offer for daily commuters.