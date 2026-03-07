Royal Enfield Continental 750 Spied Testing In India - What's Cooking?

Royal Enfield's plans in the middleweight segment are steadily taking shape, with a test mule of what looks like the new Continental GT 750 recently spotted on Indian roads. The latest sighting reveals new details of the larger-capacity cafe racer, which is to sit above the popular Continental GT 650, aimed at riders seeking more performance without losing the classic charm.

The spy images suggest that the Continental GT 750 will build on the familiar design language of the GT 650 rather than opting for a radical redesign. The overall silhouette remains recognisable, but several tweaks make it look more like a dedicated cafe racer than before. The rear section has been reworked with a more angular mudguard, a relocated number plate positioned lower on the fender, and what appears to be the same tail-lamp unit as the current model.

Other visible changes include slimmer exhausts compared to the bulkier units seen on the 650 twins, which should help with both aesthetics and practicality in dense traffic. The test bike also features a new seat design, revised rear suspension, and bar-end mirrors that enhance its sporty stance.

Notably, the traditional twin analogue pods have made way for a single, circular TFT display, similar to the unit used on the Guerrilla and Himalayan 450, signalling Royal Enfield's continued move towards modern instrumentation.

In terms of hardware, the Continental GT 750 test mule is fitted with alloy wheels, allowing the use of tubeless tyres, an upgrade many existing customers have long requested. Braking hardware appears to have been stepped up as well, with dual front disc brakes likely to provide stronger stopping power than the current 650-based models. While Royal Enfield has not officially disclosed engine details or a launch timeline, expectations point towards an unveiling or launch sometime later this year, as development seems to be in an advanced phase.