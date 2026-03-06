Ducati Desmo450 MX To Launch As Brand's First Motocross Bike In India

Ducati is preparing to enter a completely new space in the Indian market with the upcoming Desmo450 MX, the brand's first dedicated motocross motorcycle. This model marks a clear shift for the Italian manufacturer, which has so far built its India story around sporty road bikes, nakeds and adventure machines.

The Desmo450 MX is part of Ducati's wider push into off-road motorsport, a direction the company has been pursuing internationally through its new motocross racing programme. The bike was unveiled globally as a competition-focused machine and is already undergoing testing in international motocross championships. India is expected to be included in the global rollout, signalling Ducati's intent to tap into a small but committed community of off-road riders here.

Enthusiasts in India have already had an early look at the motorcycle. Ducati showcased the Desmo450 MX during the finale of the Indian Supercross Racing League, giving spectators a close view of the brand's first purpose-built motocross product. While it is not expected to be a road-legal everyday bike, its presence at a domestic racing event hints at Ducati's plan to build an off-road performance image locally.

At the heart of the Desmo450 MX is a newly developed 449.6 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that uses Ducati's signature desmodromic valve system, a technology more commonly seen on its high-performance road bikes. The motor is tuned to deliver around 62 bhp and roughly 54 Nm of torque, with revs extending close to 12,000 rpm. Power is channelled through a lightweight aluminium frame that aims to balance rigidity and agility.

Hardware on the bike reflects its race-focused brief. The Factory version of the Desmo450 MX features fully adjustable Showa suspension with 49 mm front forks and a rear monoshock, along with Brembo braking components for strong and consistent stopping power. Ducati has also integrated traction control. The Factory variant further stands out with an Akrapovic titanium exhaust and Ducati Corse 2025.

When it arrives, the Desmo450 MX will target a niche set of buyers in India: skilled off-road enthusiasts and riders involved in motocross and supercross events. Volumes are likely to remain limited, but for Ducati, the motorcycle represents a strategic move to broaden its portfolio and presence in the off-road performance space.