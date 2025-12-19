Ducati XDiavel V4 Teased Ahead Of Launch In India; Bookings Open

Ducati India is preparing to expand the Diavel family with the launch of the XDiavel V4. Before the official event, the Italian marque teased the motorcycle with an announcement of initiating the bookings for the machine. The motorcycle made its global debut earlier this year and got the attention of enthusiasts because of its familiar silhouette, but with a new design approach. All supported by the brand's V4.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Design

Beginning with the design, the Ducati XDiavel V4 brings a new style that significantly alters the rider triangle. It features the Diavel's low-slung profile with additional styling changes in various areas. These modifications are evident with the introduction of new alloy wheels. The manufacturer claims to have enhanced pillion comfort by incorporating more cushioning into the seat and expanding its length and width. Additionally, there is an option for a pillion grab handle that attaches to the tail sections.

The changes in the rider triangle are due to the forward-positioned footpegs coupled with a swept-back handlebar for a more relaxed posture. The brand also offers the choice of mid-mounted footpegs along with several other options. Moreover, the bike has a seat height of 770 mm and weighs 229 kg (without fuel), making it 6 kg lighter than the standard Diavel.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Features

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is loaded with features designed to enhance rider comfort. These include a 6.9-inch TFT display, which serves as the connection between the rider and the motorcycle. It provides four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. Additionally, it boasts several connectivity features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and message notifications, and music controls, improving the convenience of every journey.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Engine

The 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 is equipped with a 1,158cc liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo engine that delivers 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission featuring a bidirectional quick-shifter.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Hardware

Braking is managed by dual 330mm front discs alongside a 265mm rear disc, all fitted on 17-inch alloy wheels. The suspension system is fully adjustable, featuring inverted telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock in the rear, creating an optimal balance of comfort and handling.