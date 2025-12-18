KTM 160 Duke New Variant Launched At Rs 1.78 Lakh; Gets Colour TFT Display

KTM launched the 160 Duke in the Indian market in August 2025. The motorcycle was introduced as the entry point in the automaker's lineup of motorcycles. Now, the brand has introduced a new variant of the motorcycle with an extended feature list. Specifically, the bike gets a new five-inch colour TFT instrument cluster. This variant will be sold at a starting price of Rs 1.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant of the motorcycle will be sold alongside the base variant, which comes at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new display comes with bonded glass and is derived from the Gen-3 390 Duke. It also opens doors to features like navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Because of the connectivity features, the riders can also play music and take incoming calls. To toggle through the controls, the motorcycle has been equipped with four-way menu switches.

Speaking on the update, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, said, "With the new TFT display, the KTM 160 Duke becomes even more intuitive and engaging to ride. This upgrade reinforces KTM's focus on combining sharp performance with advanced rider technology in an accessible package."

Mechanically, the KTM 160 Duke remains the same with a 164 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine at heart. This unit kicks out 19 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 15 Nm of peak torque while revving at 7,500 rpm. With these stats, it is the most powerful motorcycle in its segment. All of it combined with a 147 kg kerb weight, gives it an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

The 160 Duke is built on KTM's split trellis frame, combined with a WP Apex front fork and a monoshock rear suspension. Stopping power is provided by a 320 mm disc brake in the front and a 230 mm disc brake in the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 110-section front tires and 140-section rear tires.

With these stats, the KTM 160 Duke competes against models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha MT-15 in the Indian market. It is to be noted that the Apache RTR 160 is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the MT-15 starts at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).