Seagull With GPS Tracker Of Chinese Institute Found On Karnataka Coast

A migratory seagull fitted with a GPS tracking device was found injured along the Karwar coastline in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, triggering concern among residents and security agencies.

The seagull was found on Tuesday by the Coastal Marine Police Cell at Rabindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar and was handed over to the forest department wing, police said. The injured bird was later examined by officials.

The authorities noticed that the seagull had a GPS tracker tied to its body. The device included an electronic unit with a small solar panel. Officials also found an email address attached to the tracker, along with a message requesting that anyone who finds the bird contact the provided ID.

Police said the email address is linked to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which describes itself as a Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences. Authorities are attempting to contact the mentioned email ID to seek clarification.

"Several angles are being examined, including whether the bird was part of a scientific research project to study migratory patterns," Uttara Kananda Superintendent of Police Deepan MN said.

The incident has gained attention due to Karwar's strategic importance as it hosts one of India's most crucial naval bases.