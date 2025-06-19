BYD Seagull Tops Global EV Charts- Should India Be Its Next Stop?

BYD, the Chinese manufacturer, has earned its position among the largest EV manufacturers in the world. To improve its position further, the automaker is getting a lot of help from its affordable model sold in the global market, i.e., Seagull. The EV has breached the one million sales within 25 months of its launch. It comes at a starting price of 69,800 Yuan (Rs 8 lakh) in its home market and has been recently launched in the European market with the name Dolphin Surf.



Probably, the affordable pricing of the BYD Seagull, along with its compact design, has helped it climb the ladder of popularity. For a while, it even raced past the Tesla Model Y in 2024 in China's EV charts. To top it off, the electric vehicle even outsold multiple cars, including petrol models, registering a dispatch of 60,131 units in May 2025. However, in terms of direct rivalry, the Seagull stands against models like VW ID.2 and the Fiat 500e.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Facelift To Get XEV 9E's Triple-Screen Layout, Spyshots Reveal



The Dolphin Surf, which is the European variant of the BYD Seagull model, is available in three trims: Active, Boost, and Comfort. The Active trim features a 30 kWh battery, whereas the Boost and Comfort trims are equipped with a 43.2 kWh battery. According to WLTP standards, the Dolphin Surf can achieve a range of up to 507 km on a single charge. It also offers DC fast charging capabilities, enabling the battery to go from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.



Considering the affordability factor along with the aforementioned specs, the BYD Seagull has the potential to improve the automaker's position in the Indian market. However, BYD is presently focused on capturing the premium market in the country with models like Atto 3, Seal and Sealion.