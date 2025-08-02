MG Cyberster EV Review: Style And Speed In The Same Breath

MG Cyberster looks a million dollars and a few, drives with intent, and promises plenty of attention. Is the electric roadster too good to be true at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom)? Spending a day, and driving the Cyberster electric a few laps on the Buddh International Circuit, here's what we think about the most modern MG yet.

MG Cyberster EV Looks:

The stance radiates a ready-to-attack attitude - long nose, low stance, and massive 20-inch machine-cut alloy wheels wrapped in the sporty silhouette. Cyberster appears better with the soft top down. The electronically-operational roof drops or shuts in about 10 seconds. Touch of a button, and the scissor doors swinging upwards could be a massive flex for the Cyberster owners. Save the soft-compound, Pirelli tyres for track days with the Cyberster. Sensors all around the sedan, the operation of the doors pauses, if it perceives an obstacle.

MG Cybster EV Ergonomics:

With a mere 117 mm ground clearance, driving the MG Cyberster EV could be challenging over uneven roads. Thanks to a massive door aperture, getting in is easy. A strict two-seater, the driver and passenger are seated low with a focused view of the road ahead. Dropping the soft top feels airy. It rained intermittently during our testing, and the view with the roof closed is restrictive and takes time getting used to.

MG Cybster EV Cabin and Features:

A triple instrument layout for the driver is a true cockpit view. The main 10.25-inch display packs drive-centric information. The twin 7-inch displays - bending inwards - showcase entertainment and range stats. If that wasn't enough, another 7-inch display trickles down, allowing a series of controls, ranging from air conditioning to regen modes, launch control to ambient lighting. The co-passenger would find it difficult to operate due to the design.

The bucket seats are sporty and large. The steering wheel is a new, three-spoke unit, and the 'super sport' mode catches the eye. Maroon on the seats may not be to everyone's liking, yet it adds to the bling. Four airbags come as standard.

MG Cyberster EV Drivetrain And Charging:

At the heart of the skateboard architecture is a 77 kWh battery pack, promising a range of up to 580 kilometres on a single charge. A 7 kW AC wallbox charger takes more than 10 hours to fully charge the battery. A 150 kW DC fastcharger replenishes 10 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes. Cyberster EV is an all-wheel-drive configuration, thanks to dual motors. In combination, the output stands at 325 hp and 605 Nm. Level 2 ADAS and 360-degree camera come as standard.

MG Cyberster EV Drive Experience:

A gentle dab at the throttle, and the Cyberster EV lunges ahead. It is quick, if you want it to be. A 0 to 100 kmph timing is claimed at 3.2 seconds, and triple digits are easy to achieve and maintain in the Cyberster electric. The speed build up is brisk before it starts plateauing after 200 kmph. The sedan feels nicely planted at high speeds and holds its line purposefully around the corners. Thanks to the underbelly battery, the seating is marginally higher than it could be - although the difference is unnoticeable for ones who haven't experienced the likes of Porsche Boxster, Mercedes SL, and other roadsters.

While the seats are largely comfortable and reassuring, it's the side bolstering that could be better. Especially when Cyberster EV darts into a corner with precision, the driver feels pushed sideways, and better seat bolstering could make a difference. The Pirelli P0 tires offer ample grip, and even in wet conditions, the control felt adequate. The brakes are sharp, and the feedback on the lever is satisfactory.

MG Cyberster EV: Final Note

Cyberster EV is striking. Razor-sharp looks and playful handling hides the not-so-practical aspects of the sedan. It's fast. It's fun. It seeks attention wherever it drives in. For Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Cyberster is a great example of how EVs are not boring.