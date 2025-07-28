MG Windsor EV Price Hiked In India; Here's What It Costs Now

MG has now revised the prices of the Windsor EV in India. Launched in September 2024, the car soon became India's best-selling electric vehicle. MG has now increased the price of the Windsor EV by Rs 21,200. However, this price hike is only reserved for the top spec model, that is the Windsor Essence Pro. The prices of the other variants remain unchanged. The price hike has now tagged the Windsor Essence Pro at Rs 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor Pro gets a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. This battery offers a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, surpassing the 332 km range provided by the standard 38 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the power specifications remain unchanged. It still features an electric motor that produces 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. This power is delivered to the front wheels to propel the vehicle forward. Also, the MG Windsor gets four trim levels- Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

The MG Windsor Essence Pro comes with dual-tone ivory-black seat upholstery, a powered tailgate, and advanced charging capabilities that include vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functions. Additionally, it is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that features adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, and intelligent headlamp control.

The MG Windsor Essence Pro now costs Rs 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), after the Rs 21.200 price hike. However, prospective customers can get the Essence Pro at Rs 13.31 lakh (ex-showroom) with the BaaS option and pay Rs 4.5/km.