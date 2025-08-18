Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Mumbai continued to experience heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Monday, resulting in flooding and massive traffic congestion in many areas.
The Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also shut all schools and colleges for the day and appealed to people to step out only if necessary.
Local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, were also running late by about 15 to 20 minutes.
Chembur in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall so far, followed by Vikhroli, Juhu, Sion and Bandra.
Here Are Live Updates On Mumbai Rain:
Rain Fury In Mumbai: A Look At 10 Most Striking Visuals
Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging and heavy traffic jams in many parts of the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai.
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Helpline Numbers
📍Mumbai | Civic body, police release helpline numbers as IMD issues red alert amid heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/HmWuG3RZQ5— NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2025
Mumbai Rain Live: Cops Rescue Students Stranded In School Bus Amid Heavy Rain
As Mumbai battles rain chaos, a heartwarming video of cops rescuing children from a stranded school bus is making the rounds on social media. Seven students and two women staff members of Don Bosco School in Matunga were stranded when the bus shut down on a waterlogged road. As the staff dialled for help, cops from a nearby police station came forward and carried the children to safety.
A video, which is now circulating on social media, shows the bus stranded near King's Circle. Policemen in yellow raincoats are seen carrying the children through waist-deep water. The children were taken to the police station to wait for their parents to come and take them home. Their bags on their backs and their water bottles around their necks, most of the little ones looked quite excited as the cops, mindful of the inundated surface, gently carried them to safety.
Children wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.
Heavy Rain Brings Mumbai To A Standstill, Civic Body Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory
Schools and colleges have been shut, several areas are waterlogged and massive traffic jams have been reported as Mumbai and its surrounding areas received heavy rain this morning. NDTV's Anuj Rayate brings this report from Dadar.
Heavy rain brings Mumbai to a standstill, local train movement hit in few areas; Civic body issues stay-at-home advisory— NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2025
NDTV's @AnujRayate brings this report from Dadar, talks to locals pic.twitter.com/zq2oFVi2Sj
Mumbai Rain: Wall Collapses On Huts In Chembur
📍Mumbai | #Watch: Wall collapses on huts in Chembur; Civic body officials, fire brigade at spot, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/GuZio9FfYI— NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2025
Mumbai Schools Closed
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e. after 12 noon.
People have been asked people to avoid stepping out unless necessary.
Mumbai Heavy Rainfall Red Alert: Mumbai On Red Alert Today, Tomorrow
🚨 Red Alert for Mumbai Metropolitan City on 18th & 19th August 2025— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025
🔴 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai City and Suburbs on 18th and 19th August 2025.
⚠🌧 Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary… pic.twitter.com/snU0UfE2LM
Mumbai Rain Update: BEST Route Diverted Due To Waterlogging
Waterlogging in some low-lying areas has led to the diversion of BEST transport undertaking bus routes as follows:
- Traffic at Shell Colony, Chembur diverted from Chembur Naka
- Traffic at Gandhi Market, Sion diverted from Bhau Daji Marg
- Traffic at Shivsrushti/Nehru Nagar ST Depot, Kurla diverted from S. G. Barve Nagar Marg
- Traffic at Sangam Nagar, Wadala diverted from Hanuman Temple
- Traffic at CGS Colony, Antop Hill diverted from Sheikh Mistry Dargah
- Traffic at R. C. F. Railway Bridge (Chembur) diverted from R. C. Marg
- Traffic at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Hindmata diverted from Bhoiwada
Source: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Mumbai Rain Update: Top 10 Places With Highest Rainfall Recorded Today
Top 10 places in Mumbai with the highest rainfall recorded today from 8 and to 12 pm:
- Chembur Fire Station - 140.80 mm
- Rainfall Pipeline Workshop, Dadar - 139.60 mm
- B. Nadkarni Park Municipal School, Wadala - 133.20 mm
- Worli Sea Face Municipal School, Worli - 133.20 mm
- Savitribai Phule Municipal School, Worli Naka - 130.40 mm
- Adarsh Nagar School, Worli - 128.80 mm
- Frozberry Reservoir, F South Office - 118.80 mm
- City Institute of Disaster Management, Parel - 116.80 mm
- District Collector Colony Municipal School, Chembur - 116.80 mm
- F South Ward Office, Parel - 113.53 mm
Source: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Mumbai Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Heavy Rain
In view of the incessant rain in the financial capital Mumbai, passengers travelling to the airport have been advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport.
"Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to ensure adequate time for security processing," Mumbai Airport wrote in a post on X.
In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport.#CSMIA #PassengerAdvisory #MumbaiAirport #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/AILp023cun— Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) August 18, 2025
Heavy Rain Leads To Massive Traffic Jam In Mumbai, Many Areas Flooded
Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said.
The blinding rain in some parts of the city affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists.
The rain brought the traffic to a halt and created a waterlogging situation in several areas. The heavy rain slowed down the traffic on the Eastern Freeway and Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashed Mumbai city. Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area.