Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Mumbai continued to experience heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Monday, resulting in flooding and massive traffic congestion in many areas.

The Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also shut all schools and colleges for the day and appealed to people to step out only if necessary.

Local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, were also running late by about 15 to 20 minutes.

Chembur in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall so far, followed by Vikhroli, Juhu, Sion and Bandra.

Here Are Live Updates On Mumbai Rain: