Inside Chitrangda Singh's Mumbai Home With Antique Furniture And Art

Chitrangda Singh, who will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, has given fans a tour of her home. The actor's tastefully designed abode is located in the upscale locality of Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai. The property is marked by minimal aesthetics and quirky art, highlighting her love for understated decor and thoughtful design.

In a video posted by Curly Tales on Instagram, Chitrangda can be seen offering a glimpse into her residence. Ivory-white walls and warm lighting dominate the luxurious space. However, the standout feature of her house is the curated art pieces, which can be found in almost every corner, in all shapes, sizes and colours.

Inside Chitrangda Singh's Home

Ceiling-to-floor glass windows and white linen curtains, coupled with an array of unique wooden furniture, deliver the right amount of contrast. From the moment one steps into the living room, it becomes clear that Chitrangda's plush haven weaves modern opulence with retro vibes.

Adhering to this moodboard are the vintage lanterns and age-old chandeliers illuminating the whole house, especially the hallway. However, even without these elements, the window placements are strategically positioned across rooms, ensuring ample sunlight streams in throughout the day, keeping the interiors bright and airy.

Chitrangda Singh's Love For Vintage Art And Furniture

Chitrangda Singh's love for abstract art is evident through her rare collections. Some notable pieces include a human figurine curated with wires, a colourful portrait of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and another artwork featuring a woman smoking a cigarette. Apart from these, one can also spot a vintage pot and several other installations, sculptures and hand-drawn masterpieces.

Other interesting elements inside Chitrangda Singh's residence include indoor plants, which contribute to the aura of lush greenery. Placed just in front of the windows is a sofa, paired with mismatched solid leather and printed fabric couches. There is also an antique wooden mirror, vintage wooden cabinets, side tables and rattan furniture, all tying together eclectic elements into a cohesive, stylish and lived-in atmosphere.

