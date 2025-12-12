Inside Armaan Jain's Mumbai Home With Treasures From Raj Kapoor's Deonar Cottage

Armaan Jain, creator of Dining With The Kapoors and founder of Junglee Kitchen, recently opened his door to director Farah Khan and her home cook Dilip. Not only did the actor welcome them both to his Worli house, but his wife, Anissa Malhotra, told the choreographer that she uses Gucci luggage to store things in the living room.

"Karan Johar will be proud of you," Farah told Anissa. But that's not it. We also caught a glimpse of Armaan and Anissa's luxurious home with white interiors and decor items picked from Raj and Krishna Kapoor's iconic Deonar Cottage, Mumbai, which was sold for reportedly Rs 100 crore in 2023.

Armaan Jain's Home Features A Rug, A Cabinet, And Paintings From Raj Kapoor's Deonar Cottage

The entire living room is painted in white, adding the right touch of luxury and a lot of lighting to the space, while allowing vibrant objects to stand out. From the sofa to the dining area, everything is in tune with the theme.

"After nani passed away and woh bungalow... when it was getting sold... yeh jo carpet hai jis par aap kahdi hain, this is from my nani's bedroom [After grandmother passed away, that Bungalow... when it was getting sold... the carpet you are standing on originally belongs to grandmother's bedroom]," Armaan shared with Farah Khan, pointing towards a white and blue rug with floral designs.

He got excited and shared that a golden lamp on the side of a white sofa, a white cabinet beside a planter, vibrant paintings, and a chandelier in the living room were also sourced from Deonar Cottage.

Armaan told Farah that his house is a mix of antiques from the bungalow, where he used to spend a lot of time with Krishna Kapoor, and modern fixtures.

Memorabilia Inside Armaan Jain's Home From Raj Kapoor's RK Studios And Deonar Cottage

If you have watched Dining With The Kapoors, you would remember Ranbir Kapoor sharing that Armaan Jain has a small museum in his house in which he showcases collectables from RK Studios. Farah requested him to share a glimpse of memorabilia.

Armaan Jain has a small museum in his house, showcasing collectables from RK Studios and Deonar Cottage. Photo: Armaan Jain/ Instagram

The "chilled den" with royal blue walls and a black and white carpet looked like a luxurious but serene escape from all the chaos of the house. The vintage wood-glass cabinet displays old cameras, keys of Deonar Cottage, and a collection of Archie Comics, Krishna's phone diary with numbers of celebrities and her recipes among other antiques.

When Armaan, Farah, and Anissa, were having snacks, Reema Jain entered the house, and she told Dilip that he looked like Charlie Chaplin, an English comic actor and the inspiration of Raj Kapoor. After the gifting session, Farah, Armaan, Reema, and Anissa concluded the video while relishing yakhni pulao, maa ki dal, junglee maas, paya, pav, etc. for an irresistible lunch spread.

