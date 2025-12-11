Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Shares 3 Easy Tips For Good Health And Weight Loss

Good health often feels like a big, complicated project. New diets, fancy workouts, long routines – it can get overwhelming quickly.

But in reality, most lasting changes come from simple habits that you can follow every day without stress. Things like eating local foods, moving your body in a natural way, and setting small boundaries around technology make a bigger difference than we realise.

On Wednesday, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who works with stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor, shared 3 easy guidelines for good health, including steady weight loss.

In her Instagram post, the nutritionist broke down three easy steps that anyone can follow. “Sustainable is success,” she reminded her followers.

1. Include Bajra Roti In Your Weekly Diet

Rujuta Diwekar encouraged bringing bajra into meals at least once a week. You can choose how you want it — roti, ladoo, raab, or sheera. According to her, having bajra weekly can help reduce hair fall, improve energy and support immunity.

The nutritionist also addressed digestion concerns. If bajra feels heavy, she suggested adding an extra teaspoon of ghee, mixing 1 tsp of makhan into the atta, and combining the flour with 50% rice flour. This makes the roti lighter on the stomach. She also shared a classic tip: “Don't forget the thumb rule of ending the meal with jaggery.” Foods like garlic chutney or turmeric achaar can also improve digestion.

2. Stretch, Don't Stress

Rujuta Diwekar's second guideline was about movement, not intense workouts. Rujuta explained that the posterior chain – the muscles running from the heels to the skull – needs regular stretching to prevent injuries and support better posture and balance. A simple flexibility routine is enough.

3. Create A Screen Zone at Home

The third tip focused on managing screen time. The nutritionist suggested creating a small space in the house where you can stand and scroll. The idea is to avoid using phones on the dining table, bed, or bathroom. This helps reduce mindless scrolling and improves sleep and focus.

Rujuta Diwekar ended by saying that good health comes from daily small habits, and even a 5–7% steady weight loss per year can create a major shift.