Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Reveals 3 Simple Habits To Stay Fit

Staying fit and healthy is more about how we feel from the inside. When you take good care of yourself, your energy levels start to rise, your mood improves and your focus gets even sharper. It's not about making big changes to your routine, but following simple things to make a large impact.

Recently, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared 3 simple habits that can make a big and positive impact on your health.

Three Simple Habits For Overall Wellness

Food

The nutritionist recommends including root vegetables in your weekly diet at least three times a week. “These root vegetables like arbi, konfa, suran, rataru are foods from the farm and forest that, unfortunately, have been largely forgotten in the world of broccoli, arugula, avocado, and asparagus. So, bring these back,” she claims, adding three reasons for the same.

1. Antioxidant activity: “If you're feeling low this winter, the antioxidants will ensure that you're not going through congestion, a runny nose, and that your skin, hair and scalp aren't feeling flaky,” shares Rujuta Diwekar. These vegetables would also make you feel good, bright, and warm from the inside.

2. Prebiotic: You can say goodbye to winter-induced gas and bloating as root vegetables have prebiotics, which help in fixing your gut health in a simple, natural way.

3. Hormonal Health: These vegetables have “a proven effect on the health of your hormones. If you are going through any kind of imbalance, if you are having perimenopause, menopause, hot flashes, or are trying to get pregnant, want a smooth period, what you need is an infusion of these root vegetables,” revealed the nutritionist.

You can have root vegetables for breakfast, lunch, dinner or as an evening snack between 4 to 6 pm.

Exercise

Rujuta Diwekar suggests “taking a light, easy stroll in the evening or even post-dinner just before you go to bed. Make sure it's a stroll, not a brisk walk. You should be able to hum your favourite song as you do it and not get out of breath.”

As per the expert, a 10-minute physical activity helps you with digestion, releases excess gas and improves sleep. It's especially beneficial for people who have high fasting sugars.

Sleep

Finally, the nutritionist advises “staying away from every screen 30 minutes before bedtime and 30 minutes after waking up so that your body feels in sync.” According to her, it allows you to relax, really understand and register what you think about the whole day, what you would like to do in the morning, process things, delete unwanted memories and let you feel more like yourself.