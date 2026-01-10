<i>Commando</i> Actor Vidyut Jammwal's Naked Tree-Climbing Video Goes Viral, Leaves Fans Curious

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his exceptional physique, fitness routine, and acting skills. Over the years, he has also impressed his fans with his commitment towards his craft. Not many know this, but the star performs his action scenes.

He also practises Kalaripayattu (or Kalari), an ancient Indian martial art form from Kerala. From yoga-like stretches to animal postures, it combines mental focus and physical strength. As a practitioner, Vidyut recently posted a video of practising a yogic exercise that has gone viral and left the fans curious.

Vidyut Jammwal's Naked Tree-Climbing Video Goes Viral

In the video, Vidyut could be seen climbing a tree proficiently, quite like Tarzan. But what sparked curiosity among fans was the fact that he was performing the activity without clothes, not even undergarments.

Sharing the clip on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness."

"Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding," he further added.

Fans React To Vidyut Jammwal's Naked Tree-Climbing Viral Video

A fitness enthusiast called him his inspiration. "The legend," he labelled the actor.

Another user wrote, "He is living an actual human life."

A third commented, "Superhuman, country boy... the journey of a hero."

Amid many of his fans praising him, one quipped, "Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir aap to maha ho."

One person wrote that by posting such a video, Vidyut was pushing his fans to unfollow him.

A fifth wrote, "I just wasn't expecting that."

One user even asked him what forced him to perform such an activity and post it on social media.

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Madharaasi, a Tamil-language action-thriller. He is expected to make his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter.

Also Read | Video: After '20 Minutes To Take The Leap', Fatima Sana Shaikh Goes Cliff-Diving In Goa