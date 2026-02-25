Inside <i>The Ba***ds</i> Star Rajat Bedi's 100-Acre Farmhouse Near Mumbai: Helipad, Basketball Court, Treehouse

After being away from the camera for decades, Rajat Bedi marked his return to the spotlight with Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year. The Koi... Mil Gaya actor won the hearts of many with his performance in the Netflix series as Jaraj Saxena, a has-been star who is trying to get his moment in the sun once again.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rajat Bedi gave his fans a tour of his sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Khopoli, near Mumbai. The actor touched down at the farmhouse in a helicopter. “Whenever we come here, we usually land by chopper,” he said.

Rajat Bedi then went on to showcase his palatial estate, which also houses ostriches. The star shared that he brought them from Chennai. “Look, we have five or six ostriches here, which we specifically brought from Chennai. You can actually ride on their backs. They can get a little aggressive, but people can also ride them," he mentioned.

The actor next showed off the date plants and various fruit trees in the garden. “We have a lot of berry fruits here, mangoes too, but these are dates. When they ripen, all of them grow beautifully, well-planted.” The farm's recreational facilities include a tennis court and a basketball court.

Rajat recalled how his basketball skills played a key role in landing him his breakthrough role in Koi... Mil Gaya. “I'm a very good basketball player, and that was one of the criteria because of which I got Koi... Mil Gaya. Rakesh Roshan asked me, ‘Son, do you know basketball?' I told him, ‘Sir, I'm one of the top basketball players.' That's when he closed it on," he shared.

Coming back to the property, it also has sculpted horses. Talking about them, the actor said, “A designer has been instrumental in designing a lot of things in the farm, especially the house and the entire reception area to welcome people. These are ponies, small baby horses, and these are beautiful stallions. We even have a chariot where you can tie the horses and take a tour of the farm.”

The farm is home to a variety of birds and rabbits. The tour concluded with a peek at the charming tree house that the family built for the kids. “We have made this tree house for the kids. If you actually want to live amidst the trees, this is why we built it with a lot of love,” Rajat Bedi said.

