Rajat Bedi Reveals Aryan Khan's Honest Reply When Asked About Becoming An Actor Like Dad Shah Rukh Khan: "<i>Thode Wakt Ke Baad Sochunga</i>"

Aryan Khan may be the son of one of India's biggest film icons, but he has chosen a very different route to enter Bollywood. While many expected him to make a grand acting debut, Aryan surprised everyone by taking his first step as a filmmaker instead.

Actor Rajat Bedi, who plays Jaraj Saxena in Aryan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently opened up about his conversation with him and revealed what he really thinks about acting.

What's Happening

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Rajat Bedi shared details about his first meeting with Aryan Khan.

Remembering their initial discussion, the actor said, "Pehle din mein hi mujhe keh diya, 'Sir, maine kuchh likha hai aur main kuchh cheez direct karne jaa raha hun.' Maine bola, 'Tu direct karne jaa raha hai?' Maine bola, 'Beta tujhe poori duniya wait kar rahi hai, tu camera ke aage kab aayega, aur yeh kya kar raha hai?' (On the first day, he told me, 'Sir, I've written something and I'm going to direct it.' I said, 'You're going to direct?' I told him, 'Son, the whole world is waiting for you to come in front of the camera, what are you doing?')"

Rajat Bedi further revealed how Aryan responded to his questions. He added, "Woh bola, 'Nahi sir, Papa jahan pohonch chuke hain udhar pohonchne mein, comparison aur yeh saari cheezein hai. But ab nahi, main thode wakt ke baad sochunga agar actor banna hai.' (He replied, 'No sir, with the level my father has reached, there will always be comparisons and all that. Not now, but maybe later I'll think about becoming an actor.')"

Background

Aryan Khan's debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created under Red Chillies Entertainment, has earned him strong praise for his direction and vision.

The Netflix series features Lakshya Lalwani as Aasmaan Singh, Bobby Deol plays Ajay Talvar while Sahher Bambba portrays Karishma Talvar, Ajay's daughter. Raghav Juyal is cast as Parvaiz and Mona Singh appears as Neeta Singh.

