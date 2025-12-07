<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Actor Meherzan Mazda Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend Naomi Felfeli. See Pic

Actor Meherzan Mazda, best known for playing Jeejeebhoy in the 2025 Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has officially tied the knot.

The actor married his longtime girlfriend Naomi Felfeli in a traditional Parsi ceremony and shared the joyous news with his fans on social media. Their first wedding photo radiates pure happiness, capturing a tender moment where Meherzan is seen sweetly kissing his bride on the forehead.

In his caption, the actor wrote, "I'm so glad I sent that first text.... Hey, Mrs Mazda!" The post quickly drew love from colleagues, friends and admirers who celebrated the couple's big day.

The couple's ceremony was attended by close family members and loved ones. Naomi Felfeli, who is of Indo-Iranian descent, prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

Meherzan's Journey From TV Favourite To Netflix Star

Meherzan Mazda has built an impressive career across television and digital platforms. While he currently garners attention for his role in Aryna Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, alongside Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa and Mona Singh, he has long been recognised for his versatility.

With memorable performances in Broken But Beautiful, Modern Love Mumbai, Dhhai Kilo Prem, and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, actor Meherzan continues to win audiences.

