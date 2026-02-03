Internet Reacts To Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Recycled Teaser: "Scam <i>Kar Diya</i>"

The much-anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released today at 12:12 pm. However, a large section of the audience appears to be unhappy with the teaser, pointing out several similarities with the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar. Many viewers said this was disappointing, as they had expected something new.

Internet's reaction to Dhurandhar 2 teaser

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 19. Reacting to the teaser released today, one user wrote, "Don't do this!!! Where is the new teaser???"

Other comments read, "Kuch naya dikha dete already dekha hua movie ke end me," "We have already seen this in the end of Dhurandhar 1. I thought something new would tempt us."



One netizen wrote, "So the post-credit scene is now being sold as a Dhurandhar 2 teaser? That's disappointing," while another user wrote, "Chuna laga diya oye, it's the same teaser we saw at the end of part 1! But this new track is absolute bangerrrr." One also wrote, "Scam krdiya,"





About The Teaser

The teaser opens by introducing a younger version of Ranveer Singh's character, offering early insight into his life. It shows Hamza Mazari asserting control over Lyari, signalling his rise to power. The teaser suggests that the espionage thriller will explore the character's journey even before he officially becomes a spy. Take a look:

Dhurandhar 2 will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar stars an ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The film marked the first installment of a planned two-part series and focused on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.



