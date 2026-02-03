'Your Face, Body Is Like This': Neena Gupta Reveals Why She Asked Masaba To Not Be A Hindi Actress

Neena Gupta has recently revealed that her daughter, Masaba Gupta, once hoped to become a conventional Hindi film heroine when she was younger, but it was Neena who discouraged her.

What Neena Gupta Said

In a recent interview with ANI, Neena recalled that Masaba had initially wanted to pursue acting and become a mainstream Bollywood heroine. She said the idea was not a firm career decision but something that developed because of her environment.



"It was not her decision. It just happened. Circumstances were like that," Neena said, adding that Masaba was influenced by those around her who shared similar ambitions. However, she noted that she advised her daughter against taking that route.

Neena Gupta added, "I told her, look, your face is like this, your body is like this. You won't get the heroine of a Hindi film because you don't look like that. It's a fact. You don't look like the heroine of a Hindi film of that time."

Masaba Gupta, the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, has since established herself as a prominent name in India's fashion industry. Widely recognised for her work as a designer, Masaba later explored acting and appeared in the web series Masaba Masaba.

"I cried when I saw her work. She is such a good actor. She's very natural. I was shocked. She was like a pro," Neena said while praising her daughter's acting abilities.

Masaba has continued to explore acting alongside her career in fashion. She appeared in one segment of Amazon Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai and was also seen in a dance number in Kesari Chapter 2 last year.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is set to star opposite Sanjay Mishra in Vadh 2. The crime thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on February 6.



