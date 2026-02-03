Mahima Chaudhry's Daughter Arina's Star-Studded Moments In Mumbai. "Copy Of Her Mom," Says Internet

Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Arina has caught the Internet's attention with her recent appearances at Bollywood parties and events. Arina accompanies her mother Mahima, who made a comeback with Dharma Productions' Nadaaniyan last year.

There's an Instagram profile in Arina's name. The bio says the account is managed by Mahima Chaudhry.

The latest post from the profile shows Arina enjoying her moments of fame with stars at a recent Bollywood party.

Arina posed with Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Diana Penty, Pratik Gandhi, and Renee Sen.

Mahima and Arina posed with Rupali Ganguly and Siddhant Chaturvedi in other frames.

The Internet's Reaction

The Internet showered love on Arina's beauty. Fans went to the extent of saying she looks like a copy of her mom.

A fan said, "ARINA SOOOO PRETTY!! KUDOSSS to @mahimachaudhry1 ma'am for keeping her daughter well-dressed, modest—and the plus point is that she's sooo pretty!! Pls stay like this. BLESSS."

Another fan wrote, "Doll, ditto copy of her mom."

Another comment read, "She is soooo pretty."

About Arina

Details about Arina have been kept under wraps.

Last year, Mahima shared a picture of her in a graduation robe.

An excerpt from Mahima's emotional message read: "The Graduate @arinachaudhry. Watching you graduate fills me with pride. Congratulations, my sweetheart. I started this journey alone, but I had you. I didn't know how it would all work out, but I just knew I wanted you to have the best education. I went back to work because of you."

About Mahima

Mahima married businessman Bobby Mukherji in a private ceremony on March 19, 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter Arina in 2007. Their marriage faced challenges, leading to a separation and eventual divorce in 2013.

Mahima is a doting single mother who perfectly balances her personal and professional lives. Her sister Akansha Chaudhry is also a single mother who has raised her son independently.

Mahima is a cancer survivor. In 2022, she opened up about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram by resharing a video originally posted by Anupam Kher. The actress is now cancer-free.