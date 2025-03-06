Pics: Mahima Chaudhry Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Ariana At <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Screening

Mahima Chaudhry, who plays a pivotal role in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan made a rare appearance with her daughter Ariana at the screening of the film. The Pardes actor was accompanied by her sister Akansha Chaudhry and nephew Ryan on the red carpet. They happily posed for the cameras. The Internet was intrigued to find a striking resemblance between Mahima and her daughter.

While Mahima rocked a denim-on-denim look, her daughter was dressed in her casual best.

Take a look at the pictures from last night:

For the unversed, Mahima married businessman Bobby Mukherji in a private ceremony on March 19, 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter Ariana in 2007. Their marriage faced challenges, leading to a separation and eventual divorce in 2013.

Mahima is a doting single mother who perfectly balances between her personal and professional lives. Her sister Akansha Chaudhry is also a single mother and she has raised her son independently.

Mahima is a cancer survivor. In 2022, Mahima opened up about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram by resharing a video originally shared by Anupam Kher. The actress is now cancer-free.

Mahima Chaudhry made her big screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes. She became an overnight sensation with the success of the film. Later, she worked in films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Zameer: The Fire Within, Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye.

Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhry was last seen in the Zee original film The Signature alongside Anupam Kher.