Mahima Chaudhary Recalls Work Experience With Shah Rukh Khan In <i>Pardes</i>: "We Were All New And Waited For Him To Say, 'Hi'"

Mahima Chaudhary made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes. The film featured the actress opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Now, in an interview, Mahima opened up about her experience of working with SRK. She revealed that the whole crew of Pardes waited 20 days for his arrival on set. “During the initial 15-20 days of Pardes, everyone kept saying he would arrive today or tomorrow, but he didn't show up. When he finally did, everyone huddled around him, because we were all new, and waited for him to say, ‘Hi'. Once he started a conversation, everyone would listen. He is full of stories,” Mahima said in a conversation with Radio Nasha Official.

Mahima Chaudhary also mentioned that she used to take acting lessons from SRK. “I would sit and watch his takes to see how he does the scenes, says his lines, performs the dance steps etc to watch and learn,” she added.

In a previous interview, Mahima Chaudhry talked about how Pardes was a better debut than even what a "dream would have been.” She said, “When you're doing your first film, you imagine all kinds of things but Pardes I must say, was something that I had never dreamed of because my debut was better than even what a dream would have been. There's something called luck that plays an important part because it's not like I was the most talented. There were so many people who were more talented than me,” in a chat with India Today.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Pardes features Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, Amrish Puri, and Himani Shivpuri in significant roles. The film's story revolves around Ganga (Mahima Chaudhry), who gets engaged to an NRI man named Rajiv (Apurva Agnihotri). Things become complicated when she struggles to adjust to the Western lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhry was last seen in the Zee original film The Signature alongside Anupam Kher. The actress will next be part of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. She will portray Pupul Jayakar, a close confidante of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.