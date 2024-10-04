Is Shah Rukh Khan Teaming Up With <i>Stree 2</i> Director Amar Kaushik For His Next?

After a successful 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is now working on the lineup of his next movies. While King and Pathaan 2 are the confirmed projects, he is looking for other exciting films to be a part of before he starts shooting for King. According to an exclusive Pinkvilla report, he is in talks with Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik and Maddock Films's Dinesh Vijan for a non-action project. Both the current films he is working on, King and Pathaan 2, are action thrillers.

Shah Rukh Khan had a successful 2023 with three blockbuster films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, which earned a total of about Rs 2,500 crore globally. The report states Shah Rukh Khan is looking to finalise 3 films before King goes on floors.

The Pinkvilla report further mentions that their sources have disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the process of reading scripts to zero in on an interesting project for his 3-film lineup. "We hear that SRK is in talks in with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a big-ticket adventure film," they said. "Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months, and heard the ideas they had for him. But nothing really excited him. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan," the report added.

The project with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan will not be a part of the Stree Universe. but it will be the beginning of a new one, according to the sources quoted in the report. "Two to three meetings have taken place, and Shah Rukh Khan is yet to take a decision on the same. More discussions are expected to take place in the months to come by, before he takes a call on doing or not doing the film," it stated.

The Maddock Films project is not the only one that the Dunki actor is looking at. "The Maddock Film aside, SRK is also continuously in touch with Raj and DK for their comic action thriller, as he has connected to the subject and wants to do a film with them, subject to a little rework on the loopholes. Apart from the adventure film and the comic action thriller, he is in talks with some makers from the South for action films, but there's nothing locked," the publication mentioned.

The report by Pinkvilla concluded saying, "While the shoot schedules of King and Pathaan 2 are locked and on paper, SRK is exploring if he can work on a new-age commercial film in between the two action-packed entertainers. He is expected to take a call on Amar Kaushik, Raj & DK, or something else by the end of this year."

Shah Rukh Khan is set to start shooting for King January 2025 onwards and hopes to finish by mid 2025. The movie will also feature his daughter and Archies actor Suhana Khan in a major role. Post this, Pathaan 2 is scheduled to go on floors by 2025 end or early 2026. Yash Raj Films has still not decided on a director for Pathaan 2.