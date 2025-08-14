Raj Kundra Offers His Kidney To Premanand Maharaj Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, were in Vrindavan recently, where they paid a visit to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. In a video that has now surfaced online, Raj Kundra offers his kidney to the guru as the latter thanks him for his kindness.

What's Happening

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were seen spending some time in the calming presence of Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

As the couple carefully listened to Maharaj's wise words, he also revealed how both his kidneys have failed, and he has been surviving with that condition for the past 10 years.

Hearing about his ailment, Raj Kundra made an emotional offering that even left Shilpa Shetty surprised.

Raj Kundra said, "I've been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours."

Maharaj thanked Raj Kundra for his selflessness as he replied, "It's enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won't leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

Shilpa Shetty also asked Maharaj about the practice of chanting 'Radha', to which he replied that it can successfully help her to get rid of her problems.

About Premanand Maharaj

Premanand Maharaj is a highly respected figure among dedicated devotees across India. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among his most regular visitors.

He is known for his devotion to Lord Radha-Krishna, and his teachings expand across love, faith, and the power that can be released by chanting God's name.

His sermons shared online often end up getting millions of views.

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Recent 60-Crore Allegation Case

Earlier today, news of Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, being charged with defrauding a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 60 crore started making the rounds. The case is linked to loan-cum-investment deal for the celebrity couple's now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Raj and Shilpa have denied all allegations as "baseless and malicious".

In A Nutshell

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan amid the ongoing 60-crore fraud case. The businessman offered his kidney to the Maharaj after hearing that he has had two failed kidneys for 10 years now.