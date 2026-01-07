Shilpa Shetty Is A Strong Advocate Of Mobility Workout And Here’s Why

For fitness enthusiasts, holistic wellness is synonymous with strength and stamina. What most people tend to overlook is mobility. Ask any specialist for advice and you will get to know that how freely and efficiently your body moves plays a significant role in preventing injuries, supporting balance, maintaining posture and improving joint health. Mobility, in layman terms, refers to your everyday movements, like waking, sitting, bending or lifting. It is the primary pillar of long-term fitness rather than an optional add-on. Bollywood's Shilpa Shetty certainly agrees.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video on Instagram, showcasing her impeccable mobility. In the clip, the 50-year-old can be seen executing what appears to be a duck walk exercise at a gym facility. She holds her deep squat position for some time before moving forward with controlled steps, maintaining the half-seated posture throughout. After that, she finally stretches her body by placing her palms on the floor while her heels remain glued to the ground. Shilpa Shetty's back also does not touch the floor.

Her side note read, “Hip hip… no hooray. But mobility is so important for daily movement and quality of life. It helps reduce stiffness, improves flexibility and keeps the joints happy. So if you can get through this, you are already winning.”

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty has emphasised the need to incorporate mobility exercises in the workout regimen. Earlier, the actress performed an incredible Malasana (Garland Pose), demonstrating her body control and core stability. She took her stance in a deep squat position with her hands clasped before her chest and jumped back on her feet without any external support. In the fitness community, it is called the "sit-to-stand test".

Mobility Move Benefits

Boosts thoracic, lumbar & lower body mobility

Opens tight hips, ankles, groin & adductors

Improves posture, flexibility & control

Acts as a joint health check: If you can do this, you have above-average mobile and healthy joints.

So, take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty and make sure to add mobility activities to your fitness routine. Trust us, your body will thank you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.