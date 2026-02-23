Shilpa Shetty Shares Challenging Dumbbell Burpee Exercise Targeting Multiple Muscle Groups

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and keeps serving goals with sneak peeks into her workout sessions. She recently performed a high-intensity, full-body compound exercise that combines a squat, a plank, a push-up, and a jump into one fluid motion known as burpees, which primarily targets the chest, shoulders, core, quads, and glutes. But making it even more challenging, she was seen holding two heavy dumbbells. Sharing a glimpse from her fitness sessions, she writes in the captions, “Full body fired up, no muscle left behind.”

Variation Of Dumbbell Burpees

She begins the exercise from a squat position while placing her hands holding the dumbbells on the ground.

She then stands up, keeping her feet and shoulder-width apart, while her hands holding the dumbbells stretched towards the ceiling.

She then drops back into the squat position and kicks her feet back into a plank/push-up position.

Next, she performs a push-up by lowering her chest to the floor, completing a full burpee.

Finally, she returns to her position one after jumping on her feet, forward, and back, and continues the exercise.

Watch the video here:

Benefits Of The Exercise

This is a full-body compound exercise that engages the core, legs, back, shoulders, arms, and stabilising muscles that are essential for balance and joint control.

It is a high-intensity movement because all major muscle groups work in synchronisation, combined with an explosive propulsion component.

Ideal for short, time-efficient workouts and can be performed either for repetitions or timed intervals.

Builds overall endurance, strength, coordination and power with regular practice.

Shilpa's workout not only pushes up her limits but also serves pure fitness goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.